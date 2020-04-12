Brokerages Set Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) PT at $79.32

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.86.

Several brokerages have commented on TRI. Bank of America raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.03. 473,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,210. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day moving average is $71.27. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

