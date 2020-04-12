Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Brown & Brown posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $8,149,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 790.5% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $1,882,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,268. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

