Burst (BURST) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,089.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and C-CEX. In the last seven days, Burst has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Burst has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $6,089.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Burst Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,088,958,493 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.

Burst can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, Coinroom, Livecoin and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

