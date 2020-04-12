Bytom (BTM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.48 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Bytom has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $57.30 million and $11.48 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0572 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular exchanges including Neraex, LBank, OTCBTC and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00617619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008336 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000589 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinEx, BigONE, Gate.io, EXX, CoinEgg, BitMart, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, FCoin, Neraex, Kucoin, Huobi, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Bibox, RightBTC, CoinTiger and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

