Castle Price Tops $0.0019 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. During the last seven days, Castle has traded down 22% against the dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $33,413.32 and $102.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.57 or 0.01087312 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054542 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00280072 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001775 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00001017 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 17,424,500 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.