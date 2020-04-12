Centauri Trading Down 38% Over Last Week (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Centauri coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. During the last seven days, Centauri has traded down 38% against the US dollar. Centauri has a total market cap of $32,156.49 and $37.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centauri alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.30 or 0.04641877 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00065932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036867 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014666 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009640 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003415 BTC.

About Centauri

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info . Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centauri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centauri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.