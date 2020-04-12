Chainlink (LINK) Market Cap Reaches $1.15 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.27 or 0.00047585 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Mercatox and OKEx. Chainlink has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $654.18 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded up 41.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.99 or 0.02704176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201390 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OKEx, Huobi, Radar Relay, COSS, Kyber Network, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinbase, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.