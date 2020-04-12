Chromia (CHR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.10 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Chromia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.48 or 0.02700016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00201746 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00053009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia's total supply is 287,614,411 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,389,109 tokens. Chromia's official website is chromia.com

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

