Civic Price Tops $0.0194 on Major Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Civic has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $12.98 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can currently be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Vebitcoin, COSS and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $186.80 or 0.02710203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00201657 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00052917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00048204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, Poloniex, Vebitcoin, ABCC, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Livecoin, IDEX, Liqui, COSS, OKEx, GOPAX, Kucoin, Mercatox, Binance, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.