CloakCoin Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Livecoin. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $708,329.80 and $18,658.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003962 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001173 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00039102 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,427,703 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bitbns, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

