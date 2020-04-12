Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to announce earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Community Bank System reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

CBU has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group cut shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.20 per share, with a total value of $36,585.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,530.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter worth $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Community Bank System by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,461,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 9,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBU traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.10. 324,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,055. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.70. Community Bank System has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 49.85%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

