Conceal (CCX) Market Capitalization Tops $263,317.14

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Graviex and STEX. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $263,317.14 and $37,870.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.01081466 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00055932 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033154 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00278170 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00173441 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007602 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00058780 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,927,248 coins and its circulating supply is 7,026,940 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

