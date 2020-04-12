Couchain (COU) Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Couchain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Couchain has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Couchain has a market capitalization of $3,350.40 and $3,867.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $312.53 or 0.04576666 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00065941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036777 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014660 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009636 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003338 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain (COU) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain . The official website for Couchain is couchain.io

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

