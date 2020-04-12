Counterparty Market Cap Reaches $2.52 Million (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $1,293.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00014028 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Zaif and Bittrex. Over the last week, Counterparty has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,879.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.83 or 0.03370043 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00793195 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000579 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Counterparty

Counterparty (CRYPTO:XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,349 coins. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io . The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org . Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Bittrex, Poloniex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

