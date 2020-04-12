Cred (LBA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.68 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Cred token can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, UEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Cred has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Cred has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.62 or 0.02691374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00201499 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00052752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Cred

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,749,675 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DDEX, IDEX, UEX, Gate.io, Bibox, Bilaxy, Kyber Network and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

