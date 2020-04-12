Critical Survey: Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) versus Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aramark and Yum! Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark 2.12% 16.88% 4.05% Yum! Brands 23.12% -13.90% 22.65%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aramark and Yum! Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 0 5 6 0 2.55 Yum! Brands 1 15 5 0 2.19

Aramark currently has a consensus price target of $38.90, suggesting a potential upside of 67.02%. Yum! Brands has a consensus price target of $106.56, suggesting a potential upside of 32.58%. Given Aramark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aramark is more favorable than Yum! Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of Aramark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Aramark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Aramark pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Aramark pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Yum! Brands pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Aramark has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Yum! Brands has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aramark and Yum! Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $16.23 billion 0.36 $448.55 million $2.24 10.40 Yum! Brands $5.60 billion 4.32 $1.29 billion $3.55 22.64

Yum! Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aramark. Aramark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum! Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Aramark has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum! Brands has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aramark beats Yum! Brands on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel. The company offers managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail operations; non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, clinical equipment maintenance, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, payment, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Additionally, the company offers correctional food, and food and facilities management services for parks; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It also provides design, sourcing and manufacturing, delivery, cleaning, maintenance, and marketing services for uniforms and accessories; provides managed restroom services; and rents uniforms, work clothing, outerwear, particulate-free garments, and non-garment items and related services that include mats, shop towels, and first aid supplies. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2018, it had 22,621 KFC units; 18,431 Pizza Hut units; and 7,072 Taco Bell units in approximately 140 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

