CROAT Reaches Market Cap of $47,851.07 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, CROAT has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. CROAT has a market cap of $47,851.07 and approximately $24.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 77,423,528 coins and its circulating supply is 77,423,550 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

