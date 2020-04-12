Cryptaur (CPT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.47 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.47 million and $11,782.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

