CrypticCoin (CRYP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $433.00

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, CrypticCoin has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $214,661.14 and $433.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00527096 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00145932 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00077438 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002581 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 61.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001830 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYPTO:CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

