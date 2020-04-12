Cryptobuyer (XPT) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Cryptobuyer has a market cap of $628,747.23 and approximately $62,967.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Cryptobuyer token can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptobuyer alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00053967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.18 or 0.04593824 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00066210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036802 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009533 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

Cryptobuyer is a token. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,505,582 tokens. Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io

Cryptobuyer Token Trading

Cryptobuyer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptobuyer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptobuyer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.