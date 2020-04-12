CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Reaches $1.04 on Top Exchanges

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One CryptoFranc token can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00015137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bitfinex. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $4.93 million and $2,565.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00053967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.18 or 0.04593824 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00066210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036802 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009533 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003427 BTC.

CryptoFranc Token Profile

CryptoFranc is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,731,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, CoinExchange, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.