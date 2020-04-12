Delphy Reaches Market Cap of $470,544.15 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Delphy has a market cap of $470,544.15 and $25.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $186.80 or 0.02710203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00201657 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00052917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00048204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy launched on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ABCC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.