DeVault Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. DeVault has a total market cap of $48,673.10 and $72.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeVault has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeVault alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000304 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000120 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 222,030,681 coins and its circulating supply is 191,330,787 coins. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.