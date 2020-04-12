Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Trading Down 24% This Week

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. During the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.00 or 0.04550985 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00066131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036837 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009576 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

DFS is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.