DigixDAO (DGD) Price Tops $29.92 on Exchanges

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $29.92 or 0.00436256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Cobinhood, Gate.io and BigONE. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $59.84 million and $7.07 million worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.12 or 0.02713909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00201399 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053065 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00028704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000722 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Livecoin, Binance, Radar Relay, BigONE, Bancor Network, Liqui, Gate.io, HitBTC, AirSwap, Bitbns, OKEx, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.