Dragon Option (DRAGON) Market Capitalization Hits $5,002.23

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. Dragon Option has a total market cap of $5,002.23 and approximately $6,927.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dragon Option has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One Dragon Option token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo, Bancor Network, ABCC and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.48 or 0.02700016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00201746 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00053009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,925,493 tokens. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption . The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about . Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bancor Network, BigONE and Hoo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

