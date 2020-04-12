Dynamite (DYNMT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $98,601.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $159,583.10 and $98,601.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite token can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00006254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004800 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00062234 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00375194 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00001033 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009321 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012585 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 848,082 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,085 tokens. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.