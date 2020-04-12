Electra Reaches One Day Volume of $3,968.00 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Electra has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electra has a market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $3,968.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Fatbtc, CoinBene and CoinFalcon.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,534,029,721 coins and its circulating supply is 28,666,873,168 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Electra is electraproject.org

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange, CoinBene, Cryptohub, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

