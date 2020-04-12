Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.0625

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $3,931.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00038768 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000351 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,421,801 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, Livecoin, xBTCe, HitBTC, Crex24, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

