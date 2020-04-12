Envion (EVN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $224.00

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Envion has a total market capitalization of $16.57 million and $224.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Envion has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Envion token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Token Store.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Envion alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.07 or 0.02693811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00201748 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Envion Token Profile

Envion’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Envion is www.envion.org

Buying and Selling Envion

Envion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Envion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Envion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Envion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.