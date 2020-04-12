Ergo (ERG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,791.00

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $2,791.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $186.80 or 0.02710203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00201657 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00052917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00048204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ergo launched on July 2nd, 2017. Ergo’s total supply is 15,428,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,125,128 tokens. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

Ergo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

