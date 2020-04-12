Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Eterbase Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Coinlim and Escodex. In the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded up 141.1% against the dollar. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $105,334.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.35 or 0.04497664 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00066311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036806 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014580 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009589 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,921,844 tokens. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, IDEX, LATOKEN, CoinTiger, P2PB2B, Mercatox, DDEX and Coinlim. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

