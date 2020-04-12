Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.36). Express reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Express had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $606.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EXPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of Express stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. 2,942,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,575. The company has a market cap of $164.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. Express has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Express by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,813,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 973,100 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Express during the 4th quarter worth about $2,003,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Express by 564.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 178,836 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

