Financial Comparison: Precision BioSciences (DTIL) versus Its Competitors

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL) is one of 138 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Precision BioSciences to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Precision BioSciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 1 7 0 2.88 Precision BioSciences Competitors 1307 3887 7868 358 2.54

Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus price target of $22.17, suggesting a potential upside of 251.85%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 43.19%. Given Precision BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precision BioSciences and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $22.24 million -$92.88 million -3.30 Precision BioSciences Competitors $750.93 million $136.04 million 3.91

Precision BioSciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Precision BioSciences. Precision BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -417.65% -66.96% -34.32% Precision BioSciences Competitors -4,761.72% -218.20% -37.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.3% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities. This segment develops PBCAR0191, is an allogeneic CAR T cell therapy targeting the tumor target CD19 for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and non-hodgkin lymphoma; and CD20, BCMA, and CLL-1, CAR T cell therapies targeting the tumor antigens. The Food segment develops food and nutrition products; and pre-breeding materials, a gene edited crop intermediate that could be integrated into breeding program and use in producing new crop varieties. The company has development and commercial license agreement with Shire Plc for research and development of individual T cell modifications; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to co-develop a product candidate to cure chronic Hepatitis B infection. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

