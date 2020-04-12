FintruX Network (FTX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,834.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. FintruX Network has a market cap of $867,668.16 and $1,834.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.13 or 0.02722973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201582 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00048390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

