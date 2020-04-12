FLETA (FLETA) Reaches Market Cap of $3.36 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last week, FLETA has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FLETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.28 or 0.02701446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00201949 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 789,456,689 tokens. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

