Flowchain Market Cap Achieves $1.33 Million (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Flowchain has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $312,902.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00025875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.76 or 0.04502137 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00066137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036791 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014527 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009664 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003418 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,071 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

