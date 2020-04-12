FTX Token (FTT) Price Tops $2.52 on Exchanges

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $240.85 million and $1.30 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00036867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.30 or 0.04641877 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00065932 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014666 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009640 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 346,445,681 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,573,345 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

