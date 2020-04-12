GameCredits Hits 24-Hour Volume of $28,829.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $28,829.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24, Poloniex and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00617557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014807 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008323 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000271 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, BitBay, YoBit, Livecoin, Crex24, Bittrex, Coinrail, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

