GoldMint (MNTP) Trading Up 68.4% This Week

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 22.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. GoldMint has a total market cap of $312,136.00 and $653.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002385 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last week, GoldMint has traded up 68.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.38 or 0.02697383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00202140 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

