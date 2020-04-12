Grin (GRIN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $39.13 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $19.30 million and $39.13 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00007217 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, LBank, BitForex and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000811 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 38,915,580 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Coinall, Bisq, Hotbit, TradeOgre, LBank and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

