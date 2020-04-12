Happycoin Price Hits $0.0117 on Top Exchanges (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Happycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar. Happycoin has a market cap of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.01090615 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00056274 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00281773 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001804 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00001008 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

HPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org . Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

