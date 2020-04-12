Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Oppenheimer

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $227.00 to $196.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $142.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.67 and a 200 day moving average of $163.63. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $198.59.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 88.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,269,000 after buying an additional 140,963 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.