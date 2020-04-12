Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Oppenheimer

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.29 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $227.00 to $196.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.06.
Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $142.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.67 and a 200 day moving average of $163.63. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $198.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 88.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,269,000 after buying an additional 140,963 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
