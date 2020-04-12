HEX (HEX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.21 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. HEX has a market capitalization of $61.52 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HEX has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HEX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00066325 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00374294 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00001023 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009324 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012581 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About HEX

HEX is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 132,457,128,316 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,850,638,874 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.