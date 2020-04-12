Hive Tops 1-Day Volume of $210,623.00 (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Hive has a total market cap of $35.20 million and approximately $210,623.00 worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hive has traded down 37.4% against the dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001685 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000091 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000496 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hive is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 387,147,956 coins and its circulating supply is 303,777,750 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hive is hive.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

