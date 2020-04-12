Homeros Market Cap Tops $57.71 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Homeros token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00005100 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Homeros has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Homeros has a market capitalization of $57.71 million and $3.05 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.85 or 0.02701649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00201618 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,488,955 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

