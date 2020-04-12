Humanscape (HUM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $333,890.00

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. Humanscape has a market cap of $2.21 million and $333,890.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, CPDAX and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.99 or 0.02704176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201390 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047585 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,929,925 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CPDAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

