Hush Hits Market Capitalization of $277,630.93 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Hush has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $277,630.93 and $79.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00525569 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00146554 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00077372 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002633 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001831 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,781,618 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

