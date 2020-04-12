Hydro Tops 24 Hour Volume of $361,697.00 (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Hydro has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $361,697.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Hydro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, BitMart, BitForex and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00053967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.18 or 0.04593824 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00066210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036802 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009533 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003427 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, CoinEx, Upbit, Bittrex, IDAX, BitForex, Fatbtc, Mercatox, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

