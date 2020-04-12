HyperCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.54 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $46.02 million and $13.54 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00015119 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.10 or 0.02696055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00201618 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,573,326 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Huobi, Kucoin, Bithumb, Allcoin, Cryptopia, OKEx, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io, TOPBTC, ZB.COM and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

